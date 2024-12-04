BRCIS expert: “Countries are free to choose a currency that enhances the development of its people”

By Kouthar Sambo

South Africa reacted with a mix of concern and calls for strategic planning following United States (US) elect President Donald Trump’s threats to impose increased tariffs on BRICS nations due to de-dollarization.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, BRICS expert Mika Kubayi said nations have already been trading without the dollar and have been doing well for themselves.

However, he referred to Trump’s threats as “blatant bullying” as the world does not have to use the dollar since “countries are free to choose a currency that enhances the development of its people.”

“This is unheard of – Trump is saying to countries how dare you trade with one another without involving us? He is imposing the US dollar on the world, and the world does not have to use the dollar. Countries are free to choose whatever means at their disposal because the world does not owe the US anything,” asserted Kubayi.

Photo: Sourced