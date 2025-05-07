More VOCFM News

BOSA Demands Budget Transparency from Education Minister

Build One South Africa (BOSA) has called on the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education to summon Minister Siviwe Gwarube to deliver a detailed breakdown of South Africa’s national education budget, which amounts to R330 billion. The party is seeking clarity on how much of this funding is allocated to teachers, administrators, and education officials across the country.

BOSA spokesperson Roger Solomons criticised the minister’s response in the National Assembly, saying she failed to provide a transparent account of the budget and instead “passed the buck” by suggesting that Parliament direct its questions to the provinces.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive, education activist Hendrick Makaneta supported BOSA’s request, highlighting the urgent need for greater transparency and accountability.

“There is a real need for openness, and BOSA is right to approach the Portfolio Committee. The Committee has the authority to summon the minister to respond to these important questions,” Makaneta said.

He added that the minister may not have been fully prepared to present accurate data.

“I believe the minister should have convened the Council of Education Ministers, which includes the MECs from all nine provinces. They could have provided the necessary figures on salary expenditure, enabling the minister to report comprehensively to Parliament,” he said.

