Book Review | Echoes of Freedom: The Story of Imam Gassan Solomon

By Rachel Mohamed

The Story of Imam Gassan Solomon, authored by retired high school principal Faseeg Manie, chronicles the extraordinary life of Imam Gassan Solomon—a devoted Muslim leader, anti-apartheid activist, committed politician, and one of the founding members of Voice of the Cape radio.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Manie shared what motivated him to write the biography:

“Imam was a true hero of the struggle. Sadly, as a man of colour, his story was often overlooked by mainstream media and absent from bookstores in affluent suburban areas.

Writing this book was my way of preserving his incredible journey—one marked by powerful moments, such as the events at Claremont Mosque in August 1985 and his time in exile. His life is nothing short of cinematic, yet entirely real—and it needed to be told.”

Listen here for the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: Imam Gassan Solomon Foundation