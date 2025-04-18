Body Found on Epping Field, Police Probe Gang-Related Murder

The body of an unidentified man was discovered in an open field near Bofors Circle, Epping, on Friday morning (18 April).

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident and said the victim sustained gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene.

“Elsiesriver police attended a complaint this morning Friday 18 April 2025. Upon arrival in Bofors Circle they found the body of an adult male on an open field. The victim sustained gunshot wounds and was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for this attack is believed to be gang related,” he stated.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile