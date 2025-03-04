Board of Healthcare Funders takes NHI fight to court, accuses government of stalling tactics

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) is set to challenge the National Health Insurance Act (NHI) in the High Court in Pretoria today. They accused the government of using stalling tactics to delay the case. The Board argued that the act is vague, unconstitutional, and unaffordable, warning that it could negatively impact healthcare services and lead to a mass exodus of professionals. According to the BHF’s Katlego Mothudi, President Cyril Ramaphosa ignored legal obligations when signing the bill into law.

Mothudi emphasized, “We would like to reiterate that the BHF’s goal remains to ensure we have a healthcare system that works for everyone, and we firmly believe this can be achieved. However, this can only happen through the establishment of a multi-payer model where the NHI funds medical schemes, allowing other established funding institutions to coexist.”

VOC News

Photo: @BHFGLOBAL / X