Bishop Lavis CPF raises concerns over SAPS service delivery

The Bishop Lavis Crime Prevention Forum (BLCPF) has once again raised concerns over what is described as ongoing poor service delivery by the local police station. This follows a recent incident where a mother attempted to report the abuse of her nine-year-old daughter, only to be turned away by an officer who told her that “nothing could be done” as it was not a hospital case.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, BLCPF Chairperson Graham Lindhorst expressed frustration over the continued lack of proper policing in the area. “Our concern is the lack of service delivery, not just now. We have raised this issue on numerous occasions. We’ve even involved the Western Cape police ombudsman and sought various other interventions, but the poor service continues at that station.”

Lindhorst questioned how SAPS could claim to be protecting the vulnerable when cases like this are not taken seriously. “How can we say we are protecting our children when those who are supposed to do so simply refuse? That man can do what he wants because, according to that officer, it must be a hospital case.”

He emphasized that this reflects a broader issue within SAPS. “They claim to focus on protecting women, children, and the elderly, but here a nine-year-old child has no recourse. That is a big problem.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm