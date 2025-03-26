Belgian Troops Deployed to DRC Amid Rising Tensions

The Belgian government has deployed two military companies to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to assist in the fight against M23 rebels. While the official stance is that the mission involves combat training, there is growing speculation that Belgian troops may participate directly in the conflict.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat Show, Independent political analyst Luchulumanco Mawisa commented, “Belgium finds itself back in the DRC after having colonised the country. It now returns as a colonial power under the guise of support.” He said Belgium’s approach prioritises militarisation over reconciliation.

“When put bluntly, it’s securitisation over conflict resolution,” he explained.

Mawisa also suggested Belgium’s presence is not purely humanitarian but linked to the country’s mineral wealth. “Belgium’s interest in the country basically lies underneath the ground,” he said, referring to the DRC’s vast natural resources.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay