By Kouthar Sambo

Professor Rodney Uphoff from the University of Missouri, who is also an extraordinary Professor in the Law Faculty at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), advises that Afrikaners might want to obtain some legal advice before immigrating to the United States (US).

“Before Afrikaners start packing their bags for a new trek to the Land of the Free, they might want to get some sage legal advice,” he said in an article on UWC’s online platform.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump launched its Executive Order, calling for Afrikaners to come to the US, because their human rights are being violated following the enactment of the Expropriation Act.

Speaking on VOC’s Newsbeat show on Tuesday, Uphoff cited Trump’s claims saying: “It’s going to be the prowess of the US to promote the settlement of Afrikaaner refugees who are escaping government-sponsored race base discrimination, including racially discriminatory property confiscation.”

Photo: UWC [online/website]