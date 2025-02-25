More VOCFM News

“Before Afrikaners start packing their bags for a new trek to the Land of the Free, they might want to get some sage legal advice”

By Kouthar Sambo

Professor Rodney Uphoff from the University of Missouri, who is also an extraordinary Professor in the Law Faculty at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), advises that Afrikaners might want to obtain some legal advice before immigrating to the United States (US).

“Before Afrikaners start packing their bags for a new trek to the Land of the Free, they might want to get some sage legal advice,” he said in an article on UWC’s online platform.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump launched its Executive Order, calling for Afrikaners to come to the US, because their human rights are being violated following the enactment of the Expropriation Act.

Speaking on VOC’s Newsbeat show on Tuesday, Uphoff cited Trump’s claims saying: “It’s going to be the prowess of the US to promote the settlement of Afrikaaner refugees who are escaping government-sponsored race base discrimination, including racially discriminatory property confiscation.”

Photo: UWC [online/website]

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app