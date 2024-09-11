By Kouthar Sambo

Amid escalated concerns raised about minors using social media, Australia is planning to ban children from using social media.

This comes as platforms such as Instagram and TikTok may be negatively impacting young people’s physical and mental health – a phenomenon prevailing worldwide.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, an Executive Manager of Coach Tee and tech expert, Thabiso Naleli, said concerns are centered around the amount of time spent on social media.

“Children fall prey to abuse on social media, and they are confused with who they are because they compare themselves while a similar context can be extended to South Africa as well,” explained Naleli.

Photo: Pexels