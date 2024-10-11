Auditor-General highlights key issues in SAPS

By Daanyaal Matthews

The South African Police Services (SAPS) have come under criticism following an Auditor General’s report indicating that the police are understaffed, lacking in experienced personnel, while the 10111-call center has been diminished in response time, leading to a lack of trust between the police and the community.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Juanita du Preez, spokesperson for Action Society clarifies the issues in SAPS by specifically targeting the disaster crafted due to years of austerity, lack of urgency, and incompetence.

““This report, shocking and disappointing as it is, comes as no surprise. It confirms what Action Society has been saying since its inception – the police are failing South Africans. The Department of Police, Minister Mchunu, SAPS management and all law enforcement officials should not only take note of the report’s findings but implement practical and effective measures to overhaul the whole police service,” she said.

Listen to the full interview here:

