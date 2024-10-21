Salt River, Cape Town  21 October 2024

Athlone Police Investigate Murder After Body Found in Gatesville Square

Athlone police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 38-year-old man was discovered in the parking area of Gatesville Square on Saturday evening (19 October).
Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed that officers were dispatched to the scene around 6:45 PM, where they found the victim, who appeared to have sustained bullet wounds to both legs.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
“The circumstances and motive for the killing forms part of ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made yet. We appeal to anyone with information to please contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or on the mobile application, MySAPS, anonymously”
VOC NEWS
Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile
Ragheema Mclean

