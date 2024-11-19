More VOCFM News

ANTI-GANG UNIT DETECTIVES INITIATE PROBE AS THREE TEENAGERS AND ADULT MALE ARE SHOT IN RAVENSMEAD

Ravensmead police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred this morning, resulting in three injuries and one death.

SAPS Brigadier Novela Potelwa reported that additional police deployments have been increased in the area to restore stability following the shooting.

According to reports, the victims were on their way to school when the incident took place. It is alleged that two gunmen exited a vehicle on Donnegal Street and began firing shots. As a result, a 14-year-old was killed, while two others, aged 15 and 17, were injured. They were transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app