ANTI-GANG UNIT DETECTIVES INITIATE PROBE AS THREE TEENAGERS AND ADULT MALE ARE SHOT IN RAVENSMEAD

Ravensmead police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred this morning, resulting in three injuries and one death.

SAPS Brigadier Novela Potelwa reported that additional police deployments have been increased in the area to restore stability following the shooting.

According to reports, the victims were on their way to school when the incident took place. It is alleged that two gunmen exited a vehicle on Donnegal Street and began firing shots. As a result, a 14-year-old was killed, while two others, aged 15 and 17, were injured. They were transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Photo: VOCfm