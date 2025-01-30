Animals in crisis due to Khayelitsha blaze

Families in Khayelitsha, Site C, were left with nothing more than the clothes on their backs after destructive flames destroyed over 200 homes on Wednesday afternoon. Animal rescue service, the Mdzananda Animal Clinic said they are concerned about the animals who have been injured, lost, or are still too scared to go home during the devastation.

The Clinic has been actively seeking for animals in need.

“What we have encountered is heartbreaking – families desperate to find their beloved pets, animals suffering from injuries, and a community in shock,” said Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Executive at Mdzananda.

The group is urging immediate public assistance to pay for urgent rescue operations. Contributions will cover the expense of fuel and transportation for rescue vehicles scouring the disaster area, medical care for injured animals, and personnel and supplies required for continuous emergency response.

“This is a crisis, and we need all the help we can get. Every minute counts. Every donation saves a life,” du Plessis stressed.

For any additional information contact Marcelle du Plessis via email at marcelle@mdzananda.co.za.

Image: Animal clinic