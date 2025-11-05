Animal welfare group Four Paws calls on communities to consider pets and wildlife when using fireworks for Guy Fawkes

Animal welfare group Four Paws has called on communities to consider pets and wildlife when using fireworks for Guy Fawkes.

Guy Fawkes is commemorated every year on 5 November, although it lacks official recognition in South Africa, many neighborhoods still engage in informal firework activities.

Speaking to VOC News, Tanya van Tonder-Huysamen, Communication Coordinator of Four Paws, said several individuals are engaging in fireworks displays on this day. She further urged the public to remain cognizant of the trauma and fear this instills in pets.

Photo: Pexels