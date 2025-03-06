More VOCFM News

ANC Youth League welcomes the appointment of Waseem Carrim as acting CEO of NSFAS

The ANC Youth League has expressed its support for the appointment of Waseem Carrim as the acting CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). According to spokesperson Zama Khanyase, this strategic decision comes at a crucial time when the organization aims to tackle pressing challenges and improve its service delivery to South African students. She noted that Carrim brings extensive experience and a strong track record in public service to his new position.

 

“As Carrim takes on his role as acting CEO, he faces the critical task of addressing several challenges that have affected NSFAS’s effectiveness in recent years. These challenges include funding constraints, corruption and fraud, administrative inefficiencies, and issues related to student accommodation.”

Photo: @myNSFAS /X

