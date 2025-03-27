More VOCFM News

ANC Western Cape Caucus leader defects to the Democratic Alliance!

By Rachel Mohamed

In a surprising political twist, Councillor Banele Majingo has resigned as ANC Caucus Leader in the Western Cape municipality, leaving the party to join the Democratic Alliance (DA). Majingo cited the DA’s alignment with his ethics and values as the reason for his defection.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, Akhona Jonginamba, Regional Spokesperson for the ANC in the Western Cape, said the party was not shocked by Majingo’s departure.

 

“We knew Comrade Majingo was exiting the ANC,” Jonginamba stated. “He was already in the process of being removed from the council as the head of the opposition and as a councillor.”

 

Jonginamba explained that the decision to remove Majingo stemmed from allegations against him.

 

“Last year, the executive committee in the Dullah Omar region submitted a request to the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) to have Comrade Majingo removed as leader of the opposition and as a councillor due to his alleged involvement in manipulating the candidate selection process for the 2021 local government elections. He is implicated in that report.”

Listen to the full interview:

VOC News
Photo: Banele Majingo/ Facebook

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app