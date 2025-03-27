ANC Western Cape Caucus leader defects to the Democratic Alliance!

By Rachel Mohamed

In a surprising political twist, Councillor Banele Majingo has resigned as ANC Caucus Leader in the Western Cape municipality, leaving the party to join the Democratic Alliance (DA). Majingo cited the DA’s alignment with his ethics and values as the reason for his defection.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, Akhona Jonginamba, Regional Spokesperson for the ANC in the Western Cape, said the party was not shocked by Majingo’s departure.

“We knew Comrade Majingo was exiting the ANC,” Jonginamba stated. “He was already in the process of being removed from the council as the head of the opposition and as a councillor.”

Jonginamba explained that the decision to remove Majingo stemmed from allegations against him.

“Last year, the executive committee in the Dullah Omar region submitted a request to the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) to have Comrade Majingo removed as leader of the opposition and as a councillor due to his alleged involvement in manipulating the candidate selection process for the 2021 local government elections. He is implicated in that report.”

Listen to the full interview:

Photo: Banele Majingo/ Facebook