ANC Under Fire for Delaying Emergency NEC Meeting Amid DA Tensions

The office of the African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General is under scrutiny for failing to convene an emergency meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to address growing tensions with the Democratic Alliance (DA), despite increasing concern among members of the National Working Committee (NWC). Reports suggest that a scheduled NEC meeting was postponed last month without any clear explanation.

Political analyst Redge Nkosi believes the delay is rooted in deep ideological divisions within the ANC. “I think it’s about the contract books within the ANC. The DA represents business interests, and as I’ve said before, the Government of National Unity (GNU) is essentially a vehicle for the European business lobby,” said Nkosi. “By European, I mean local European businesses operating under Business Unity South Africa (BUSA). These are powerful players who wield significant influence.”

Nkosi added that internal tensions are driven by conflicting loyalties. “One faction of the ANC, such as that represented by Fikile Mbalula, is pro-business and aligned with European interests. Other members are aligned with broadly black interests, as defined by our constitution, and represent the majority of the country.”

He argued that these internal contradictions are at the heart of the current impasse. “There’s a clash of agendas within the ANC, and it’s this internal conflict that is stalling a unified response to major political developments.”

The absence of NEC engagement has raised alarm over the ANC’s ability to manage its role within the GNU, particularly as pressure mounts from both coalition partners and party members demanding clarity and decisive leadership.

VOC News

Photo: Screenshot