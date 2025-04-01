ANC finds itself without significant allies as Budget Vote looms

By Daanyaal Matthews

Parliament is set to deliberate on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget proposals, with the ANC pushing for approval despite facing strong opposition. The proposed budget includes a 0.5% VAT increase this year, with a potential hike next year. However, major parties such as the DA, EFF, and uMkhonto we Sizwe have shown little support, casting uncertainty over the country’s financial future.

Speaking on VOC Newsbeat, Professor Amanda Gouws, a distinguished political science professor at Stellenbosch University, described the budget vote as an uphill battle for the ANC due to a lack of support both within and outside the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“Most parties within the GNU oppose a VAT increase, as do those outside of it. This makes it very difficult for the ANC to pass the budget unless it secures backing from other parties, whether inside or outside the GNU,” she explained.

Without support from the DA, the ANC may have to seek allies elsewhere in the National Assembly. However, Professor Gouws questioned the implications of relying on opposition parties outside the GNU.

“If the ANC has to turn to parties outside the GNU, we must ask: can it secure 50% support? And if so, what is the point of having a Government of National Unity? It’s a complex issue, but if the budget fails to pass, the consequences will be serious,” she cautioned.