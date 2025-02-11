Analyst: “US President Donald Trump’s executive order for Afrikaaner solidarity, safety, and rights is not surprising”

By Kouthar Sambo

South Africa’s G20 theme is Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability. South Africa will be heading four strategic foreign policy pillars: national interests, the African agenda, South-South cooperation, and multilateralism.

Additionally, the South African Chamber of Commerce in the United States of America (USA) has expressed confidence in South Africa hosting the G20 summit despite domestic challenges. The aim is to advance global equity, Africa’s development agenda, and collaboration. Key priorities include climate action, leveraging critical minerals to boost growth, and international partnerships.

However, analysts and critics said US President Donald Trump’s executive order for Afrikaaner solidarity, safety, and rights is not surprising.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Ashraf Patel, geopolitical analyst, said the move to target South Africa is rather “fascinating for numerous reasons.”

“Trump’s first phase of negotiations shows he goes very hard, wide and in your face – this is his approach since he has done this with Mexico, China, and even India with the deportations,” remarked Patel.

*Listen to the whole interview here.

Photo: @PresidencyZA/X [screenshot]