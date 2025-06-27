Analyst on Zohran Mamdani as potential Mayor of New York City: “He doesn’t have a problem with Israel’s right to exist, but he rejects Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state”

As the Democratic primary race for the next Mayor of New York City heats up, early reports highlight Zohran Mamdani as one of the leading contenders.

Speaking across VOC’s airwaves, international relations analyst and Mail & Guardian columnist Donovan Williams noted that Mamdani does not oppose Israel’s right to exist.

However, Mamdani advocates for a state that guarantees equal rights for all.

“He doesn’t have a problem with Israel’s right to exist, but he rejects Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state. It must be a state of equal rights,” said Williams.

Williams also shared that Mamdani had visited the Claremont Mosque in Cape Town, South Africa, and spent time there with his father, a renowned academic.

“He was a professor at the University of Cape Town (UCT), where he headed the Center for African Studies, but they dismissed him because he argued that the curriculum was not African enough,” Williams recounted.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: MintPressNews/X