Analyst: “In times of crisis, governments can reform the political realities”

By Kouthar Sambo

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) views the postponement of the national budget as a unique opportunity for transformative change. Marius Roodt, an IRR analyst and writer, spoke across the VOC airwaves, saying that in times of crisis, governments can reform the political realities.

“We are at the point in South Africa where the government has run out of money, and it starts raising VAT by an extra 2%. We just had the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers, but 0.6% annual GDP is simply not enough,” said Roodt.

*Listen further as he delves into discussion on this matter.

Photo: @Treasury_RSA/X