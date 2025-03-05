More VOCFM News

Analyst: “In times of crisis, governments can reform the political realities”

By Kouthar Sambo

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) views the postponement of the national budget as a unique opportunity for transformative change. Marius Roodt, an IRR analyst and writer, spoke across the VOC airwaves, saying that in times of crisis, governments can reform the political realities.

“We are at the point in South Africa where the government has run out of money, and it starts raising VAT by an extra 2%. We just had the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers, but 0.6% annual GDP is simply not enough,” said Roodt.

*Listen further as he delves into discussion on this matter. 

Photo: @Treasury_RSA/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app