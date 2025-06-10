Analyst criticises media bias in the capture of the Madleen Flotilla

By Rachel Mohamed

Recent reports confirm that Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was among three individuals released from Israeli custody earlier this morning. The release follows the detention of the Madleen, a charity vessel carrying 12 activists, including Thunberg, who were attempting to deliver humanitarian aid by sea to the Gaza Strip.

Speaking on VOC, Mariam Jooma Carikci from the Media Review Network criticised the media’s choice of language, arguing that it downplays the severity of Israeli actions.

She pointed to a headline published by the Daily Maverick on Tuesday, which she said was buried within a larger article about Helen Zille. The line read: “Israeli forces board an aid boat bound for Gaza, Freedom Flotilla Coalition says.”

VOC News

Photo: @yousef_ki1 /X