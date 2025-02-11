Amplifying Voices: VOC’s Legacy of Inclusion

By Sheefah Irambona

As Voice of the Cape Radio reaches its 30-year milestone, it reflects on the legacy built within the community. Over the years, the station has had the privilege of touching the hearts of many and becoming a trusted presence in countless homes. However, this milestone also presents an opportunity to reassess the diversity of voices across its airwaves. It is a time for growth, reflection, and an earnest commitment to inclusivity.

Recognising the need to amplify underrepresented voices, The Programming team had the honour of hosting a landmark meeting with key representatives from GLAMA (Great Lakes Muslim Association) and the Malawi Da’wa Movement (MDM). GLAMA, based in Wesbank, Delft since 2010, has been dedicated to serving the East African Muslim community through fundraisers, youth-led hikes, and lecturers.

Similarly, MDM, founded in 2011 and based in Eagle Park, Grassy Park has focused on da’wa (inviting people to Islam) and outreach programmes to support and uplift their community. Both organisations have played an integral role in fostering faith, unity, and communal service. Despite their impactful contributions, their voices have not always been fully reflected in the broader radio dialogue.

The meeting was also attended and facilitated by Moulana Abdul Khaaliq Allie and Shaykh Sa’dullah Khan.

By engaging in this robust discussion, VOC aims to highlight the beauty of Islam’s diversity and create a platform where all Muslim communities feel heard and represented. The shared values of community service, faith, and cultural enrichment form the foundation of this initiative.

After all, as Muslims bound by the communal responsibility of one Ummah. VOC’s legacy is one of unity, and it strives to extend this by ensuring every listener feels seen, heard, and valued.

