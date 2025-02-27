Afriforum’s trek to the United States labelled as treasonous by the official opposition

By Rachel Mohamed

AfriForum’s recent trip to the United States to meet with President Donald Trump has sparked controversy as the lobby organization continues its effort to put additional ‘pressure’ on senior ANC officials.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party has condemned the trip as treasonous, with Former Judge John Hlophe describing AfriForum and Solidarity’s campaign as an ‘act of economic sabotage’ sparking a discussion about the negative impact their visit could have on the country’s economic and political outlook.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, a scholar of international relations, who focuses on international political economy, with an emphasis on Africa, and SADC, in particular, Dr Oscar van Heerden has criticized AfriForum and Solidarity for spreading misinformation about the Afrikaners being badly treated in the country.

“I’m not sure what AfriForum and Solidarity were thinking going around and spreading misinformation.” We know all over the world some people and groups look after the rights of the minority, but it cannot be based on misinformation and false narratives.”

Van Heerden further highlighted how the former deputy of AfriForum CEO Ernst Roets has been falsely spreading “untrue” news talking about genocide against the Afrikaners and the targeted campaign of killing white farmers.

“Unfortunately, the chickens has come home to roost because clearly the Trump administration has been listening and has now decided to take out an executive order and punitive action against South Africa which could potentially lead to sanctions that could hurt white Afrikaans farmers and the agricultural sector.”

“And that is why they have now run to Washington to try and backpaddle to change the narrative to say can you now take punitive action against the ANC leaders which are our government elected leaders and not South African businesses.”

Photo: @afriforum /X