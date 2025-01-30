African Mirror: Africa Energy 2025

By Rachel Mohamed

The Africa Energy Summit recently took place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, organised by the Tanzanian government in collaboration with Mission 300. This initiative, backed by the African Development Bank Group, the World Bank Group, and global partners, aims to tackle Africa’s electricity access gap through innovative technology and financing solutions.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show in a segment titled “Africa Energy Summit: A Feasible Vision or a Pipeline Dream?”, Dr. Paul Kariuki, Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Convener at the Africa Policy Circle (APC), expressed strong support for the initiative. He emphasised its significance in light of recent global events, including the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump and ongoing conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kariuki stressed the importance of fostering hope, “We need to find stories that inspire us and make us believe in the African Dream.” He highlighted the commitments made during the summit as a crucial step toward shaping a positive narrative for the continent. He further noted, “Truth be told, more than 300 million Africans do not have access to electricity. For many African countries that have enjoyed over 60 years of independence, this is not a story we can be proud of.”

