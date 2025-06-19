Africa4Palestine: “The Israeli bombings on Iran are blatant violations of international law and the United Nations Charter”

The human rights NGO Africa4Palestine, alongside the South African chapter of the Anti‑Fascist International, has condemned recent Israeli attacks on Iran, describing them as violations of international law.

In a joint statement, Africa4Palestine representative Ali Komape said the bombings constitute “blatant violations of international law and the United Nations Charter.”

“The move is another tragic reminder of what happens when international norms are selectively applied or ignored. Israel and the U.S. seem intent on sending a message to the Global South—that some countries are above the law,” said Komape.

He stressed that Israel is the aggressor, noting that several governments have confirmed this position in recent days.

“Israel’s recent strikes have targeted civilian areas in both Iran and the Gaza Strip with devastating consequences. In just the past week, over 300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, and more than 500 Iranians lost their lives in Tehran and other cities,” he added.

Komape also drew attention to several named casualties from the Iranian attacks:

Two-month-old baby Yaran Ghasemian

35-year-old activist Zahra Shams

24-year-old poet and English teacher Parnia Abbasi

“What makes this even more alarming is the double standard in global narratives. While Israel continues to receive international protection and military aid—particularly from the United States—Iran is vilified. But when facts are viewed objectively, a different reality emerges,” Komape asserted.

He went on to criticise long-standing claims that Iran has been developing nuclear weapons, calling them baseless.

“For decades, Israeli officials have insisted that Iran was building a nuclear bomb—claims that have never been proven. In fact, both the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons,” he said.

Photo: QudsNen/X [Destrcution caused by the Iranian missile strikes on Israel]