More VOCFM News

Africa4Palestine is outraged over psychiatric evaluators at the Durban Magistrate’s Court, who concluded that Mr. Grayson Beare is unfit to stand trial

The human rights organization Africa4Palestine has expressed dismay following a recent presentation by psychiatric evaluators at the Durban Magistrate’s Court, which concluded that Mr. Grayson Beare is unfit to stand trial.

In June 2024, Beare entered the home of the Hoosen-Preston family in Durban, armed with a knife. He fatally stabbed Halima Hoosen-Preston, the mother and wife, and seriously wounded her husband and son in the attack.

Speaking to VOC News, Ali Komape, a representative of Africa4Palestine, criticized the evaluators’ conclusion, labeling it as “preposterous.”
“Beare was fully aware of his actions and knew what he was doing—this was a premeditated act,” Komape stated.

“While he may have been mentally disturbed to murder someone over their pro-Palestine stance, he was in the right frame of mind when he committed these acts.”

*Listen to the full interview here. 

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app