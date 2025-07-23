Africa4Palestine is outraged over psychiatric evaluators at the Durban Magistrate’s Court, who concluded that Mr. Grayson Beare is unfit to stand trial

The human rights organization Africa4Palestine has expressed dismay following a recent presentation by psychiatric evaluators at the Durban Magistrate’s Court, which concluded that Mr. Grayson Beare is unfit to stand trial.

In June 2024, Beare entered the home of the Hoosen-Preston family in Durban, armed with a knife. He fatally stabbed Halima Hoosen-Preston, the mother and wife, and seriously wounded her husband and son in the attack.

Speaking to VOC News, Ali Komape, a representative of Africa4Palestine, criticized the evaluators’ conclusion, labeling it as “preposterous.”

“Beare was fully aware of his actions and knew what he was doing—this was a premeditated act,” Komape stated.

“While he may have been mentally disturbed to murder someone over their pro-Palestine stance, he was in the right frame of mind when he committed these acts.”

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: Pixabay