Africa4Palestine commends President Ramaphosa for its unwavering support for Palestine

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestine solidarity human rights organisation Africa4Palestine said it is not surprised by the allegations from the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) leveled against South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, stating that the “President lacked empathy by advocating for Palestinian rights amidst the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

“The complete failure of the SAJBD to see the humanity and value of Palestinian lives continues to baffle South Africans – their view that the President of South Africa lacks empathy by not supporting the Israeli Genocide exposes their ongoing bias,” said the organisation.

According to the organisation, recent elections showed that over 64% of votes favoured parties advocating for Palestine, reflecting a broader national consensus on the need to provide solidarity.

“Indeed the SAJBD has given up on the South African people, who are represented by President Ramaphosa. The president operates under the mandate given by the South African populace, the majority of whom support the Palestinian cause,” stressed the organisation.

Africa4Palestine further added that the president has been clear about his views on Palestine, therefore standing firm in representing the broader value system of the country.

“It is crucial for the SAJBD to reconsider its position regarding moral obligations and advocacy for victims. Since October 2023, the loss of over 61,000 Palestinian lives in Gaza, including thousands of children and women, underscores a significant humanitarian crisis.”

“We commend President Ramaphosa and our government for its unwavering support for Palestine. As South Africa prepares to host the G20 Summit, it presents an opportunity to reaffirm the need for global awareness and action regarding the situation in Palestine,” asserted the organisation.

Photo: PalEmbassyZa/X [State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February, 2025, on behalf of the State of Palestine and representing the Arab Ambassadors]