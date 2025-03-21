Africa4Palestine: “Today, we also mourn the loss of 200 Palestinian children killed in Gaza”

By Kouthar Sambo

“On this Human Rights Day, South Africa solemnly commemorates the 65th anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre, a dark chapter in our history where the brutal Apartheid regime gunned down over 69 heroic activists, including more than 29 children. Their courage and sacrifice in the face of oppression remain etched in our collective memory.”

This is according to the human rights organisation Africa4Palestine’s Alie Komape. The organisation further drew parallels between the violence of the Sharpeville massacre and the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, describing the situation as a “stark and undeniable” reality.

“Today, as we honor their legacy, we also mourn the loss of 200 Palestinian children killed yesterday, March 20, 2025, by the Israeli Apartheid regime in Gaza—a regime backed by the United States,” remarked Komape.

“Africa4Palestine stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people, condemning these heinous acts and calling for an end to the occupation and oppression that continue to claim innocent lives. On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to the universal struggle for human rights and justice—whether in South Africa 65 years ago or in Palestine today,” reiterated Komape.

Photo: @QudsNen/X