Aerial offensive between Iran and Israel continue amid US operation

By Rachel Mohamed

The Islamic Republic of Iran has continued its aerial offensive against Israel in response to Israeli aggression towards Tehran. Iran launched its first retaliatory missile strikes against Israel following U.S. attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Recent reports indicate that at least 11 people have been injured in central Israel.

Speaking on VOC’s airwaves, media analyst Professor Ahmed Jazbhay stated, “This situation illustrates who truly controls the levers of power in Washington. It is not Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, or even the United States as a whole.

“It is the Zionist lobby that has a firm grip on power. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been urging the United States to attack Iran, and now he has his loyal supporter, President Donald Trump, who appears to act under the directives of the Zionist lobby rather than the will of the American people.”

Meanwhile, in an address from the White House on Saturday evening, President Trump expressed his gratitude to the Israeli military and praised American service members for an operation the likes of which the world has not witnessed in decades.

“I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and utterly destroyed. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now seek peace; if they do not, future attacks will be far greater and much more devastating.”

In response, Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Trump for his steadfast support of the US military in executing the recent airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Listen to the full interview:

VOC News

Photo:@trtworld /X