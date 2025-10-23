Activists to march against evictions

By Rachel Mohamed

Housing rights activists under the banner of the United Social Congress in the Western Cape are calling on residents to join a mass march against evictions to take place next Wednesday, 29 October, in the city.

Speaking on VOC News, Chief John Johnson, Prime Minister of the USCK, one of the Khoi kingdoms in the Western Cape, has blamed the provincial and national governments, stating that they are in cahoots with one another in these evictions.

“Yes, we have engaged the city, and what is legally required is when you evict somebody, there needs to be transitional housing, meaning you need to go to a lower rate of the house until you are on your feet again and go over to rent or buy another house that is on a better level.

We have engaged the city on that level, but it is still in the process. But what we found is that those areas where we want people for the transitional housing are areas that have been occupied mostly by foreigners in our country. So, we are sitting with two dilemmas at the same time.”

Listen to the full interview:

