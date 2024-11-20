Activists decides to take the government to court over Operation Vala Umgodi

By Kouthar Sambo

After Operation Vala Umgodi reportedly blocked humanitarian aid to the illegal miners, activists decided to take the government to court over the crisis. The move came after police and the army were deployed in parts of the province to fight against illegal mining.

Meanwhile, critics have claimed that while the illegal miners should be taken to task for their illegal activities, the human element cannot be dismissed. Despite miners refusing to resurface, human rights activists argue that miners should not be deprived of food and drink and that such deprivation is a violation of basic human rights.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, a critic and human rights activist who also had direct experience with the unfolding dynamic of the mining industry, Hassen Lorgat, emphasized the importance of rehabilitating the mine and the government’s negligence in failing to do so.

“Section 56 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) states upfront that if you, hold a mining license, you need to ensure that the closure of the mine operation is incorporated at the beginning of your mining.”

“In other words, the person holding the right to mine makes a commitment that at the beginning the land will be rehabilitated or close to its original/natural state or in a state that nurtures sustainable development,” explained Lorgat.

