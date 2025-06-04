More VOCFM News

A Ugandan man and woman were arrested for trafficking in Goodwood

By Kouthar Sambo

Early reports stated that a Ugandan man and woman, Josephine Namitala and Rashid Kalule, were arrested for trafficking in persons in Goodwood on Friday, 30 June 2025. However, the case has been postponed to Monday, 2 June 2025, for a bail application.

This comes after the Hawks received information about a possible trafficked victim being held against her will at a guest house in Goodwood. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, organised crime expert Chad Thomas said the move is nothing new to South Africa besides the demographic has changed.

“In the 1990s, there were girls that were brought in from Ukraine, Russia, and Thailand, where they were informed about various jobs in South Africa, and when they arrived in South Africa, their passports were taken away from them, and they were told by the syndicate that they them a larger amount than they thought they would have to pay back for their travel arrangement,” explained Thomas.

Kouthar Sambo

