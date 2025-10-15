A suspect was arrested in connection with remote jamming in Kirstenhof

VOC News received a report of a suspect arrested in connection with remote jamming in Kirstenhof. Superintendent Ruth Solomons, Spokesperson of the Cape Town Metropolitan Police Department, stated that yesterday officers tried to stop a vehicle in Macassar, but the driver sped off instead, resulting in a high-speed chase on the N2 and parts of Khayelitsha.

“He hit a curb and lost control of the vehicle – while trying to run away, the driver also tried to assault one of the pursuing officers with a beer bottle. They discharged non-lethal rubber rounds to ward off the attack, and the 37-year-old suspect was placed under arrest,” explained Solomons.

“The initial charges were reckless and negligent driving, and attacking police officials. Later, it emerged that the vehicle was fitted with false number plates and that it had also been flagged in a case of remote jamming in Kirstenhof,” she added.

The matter is under further investigation.

