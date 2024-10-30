More VOCFM News

A spyware known as Pegasus takes the forefront as one of the most powerful pieces of spyware

By Kouthar Sambo

A spyware known as Pegasus has taken the forefront as one of the most powerful pieces of spyware ever created. Once installed on a phone, it essentially turns the device into a 24-hour surveillance tool.

In response to Israel’s apparent misuse of technology, specialized security service investigator Mike Bolhuis spoke on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, stressing technology should be used for the right reasons.

“Pegasus is not new since it’s been on the market and evolved into a much stronger spyware, and this can lead to it being misused by other countries if they feel under threat. If a country had the ability to develop and utilize this kind of technology, they would use it to their advantage,” remarked Bolhuis.

