A prayer memorial walk is being held to honour Joshlin Smith

Community members in Diazville, Saldanha, in the Western Cape are holding a prayer memorial walk today to commemorate the first anniversary of Joslin Smith’s disappearance. Smith was six years old when she went missing while in the care of her mother’s boyfriend. Her mother, Kelly Smith, along with her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, and his friend, Steveno van Rhyn, face charges of kidnapping and child trafficking. The trio is scheduled to return to the Western Cape High Court next Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied