A Jordanian court sentences investigative journalist Hiba Abu Taha to a year in prison

By Kouthar Sambo

A Jordanian court has sentenced investigative journalist Hiba Abu Taha to a year in prison and imposed a fine of 5,000 Jordanian dinars (R124,459.41). This comes after her publication of a report over Jordanian companies involved in relations with Israel amid the ongoing aggression in Gaza and the West Bank.

Motivated by the country’s Cybercrime Law, the court’s decision has resulted in concerns about press freedom in Jordan. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Wednesday, a Researcher on media, Turkey, and the Horn of Africa with Media Review Network, Mariam Jooma, said the normalisation of Jordanian-Israeli relations goes back to 1994.

She further provided context citing the peace agreement, known as the Wadi Araba Treaty, therefore prioritising economic and cultural ties with Israel.

“The journalist, Abu Taha, is a freelance journalist who conducted some investigative journalism, therefore exposing very strong links between the Israelis and Jordanians in terms of economic ties,” explained Jooma.

“Abu Taha was charged under the Cybercrime Law which limits all kinds of dissemination of information that critiques the state. Act 15 and Act 17 of the Cybercrime Law state that whoever intentionally sends/resends or publishes data through an IT network or technology (including fake news) targeting national security, can be imprisoned for not less than three months,” detailed Jooma.

*Feel free to listen further as she delves into discussion on this matter.

Photo: QudsNen/X