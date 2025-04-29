More VOCFM News

A group of 12 swimmers participate in a relay swim to raise funds for humanitarian aid in Palestine

Led by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG), and their partners, a group of 12 swimmers participated in a relay swim from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand to raise funds for humanitarian aid in Palestine.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, the PSC’s Usuf Chikte described the situation in Palestine as dire, where people are not only being cut off but also exterminated and expelled from their land.

“We have a situation where Palestinians are facing an impossible crisis, and the PSC, together with our partners, say that we will not allow ourselves to be bullied by being silent on the matter,” expressed Chikte.

He added that even after 31 years of democracy, many of South Africa’s own challenges remain unresolved. Yet, 12 swimmers took the time to show solidarity with Palestine—an act he described as creating an “electric” atmosphere.

Listen to the full interview here. 

Photo: PSC/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

