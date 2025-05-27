A draft ceasefire agreement has been reached between Hamas and U.S. Special Envoy

“The blatant intrusion by extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir, so-called National Security Minister of the Zionist occupation government, accompanied by large groups of settler mobs into the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, performing provocative Talmudic rituals therein, represents a flagrant violation of the sanctity and status of Al-Aqsa for the entire Islamic Ummah, and a desperate attempt by the occupation to enforce the complete Judaization of the Mosque.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement follows the anniversary of the occupation of Jerusalem, marked on Monday, 26 May, during which intensified intrusions and Talmudic rituals took place within Al-Aqsa’s courtyards — including reported attempts to perform animal sacrifices.

“We affirm that our Palestinian people will continue their steadfastness and defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque and will not allow the Zionist schemes for its division or Judaization to pass,” said Hamas.

“We call upon the masses of our people in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Occupied Interior to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque — the site of our Prophet Muhammad’s Night Journey — intensify their presence in the Mosque, and confront the settlers’ intrusions and rampages,” elaborated Hamas.

Meanwhile, early reports suggest that Qatari sources have confirmed a draft ceasefire agreement between Hamas and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, reached in Doha, to halt the Israeli offensive against Palestinians. The proposed deal includes a 60-day “truce” and the release of “10 living Israeli captives” along with the remains of several others, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, to be carried out in two phases.

Photo: QudsNen/X [The Houthis firing two missiles on Israel in response to the storming of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers]