More VOCFM News

A brick was thrown at the firefighting team in a vehicle, causing damage to the windscreen

A brick was thrown at the firefighting team in a vehicle as they were heading back to base in Belhar, causing damage to the windscreen in the process.

“As the vehicle was traveling along 35th Street, between bishop Lavis Drive and Robert Sobukwe, the driver saw someone standing along the road in the vicinity of Malawi Camp. The crew members were not hurt but reported the incident to Bishop Lavis South African Police Service (SAPS),” Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith explained.

“This is merely the most recent irrational assault on our Fire and Rescue Service – we are grateful that the crew wasn’t injured, yet it could have ended quite differently,” he continued.

Smith also mentioned that the fire engine will be unavailable for repairs, coinciding with one of our peak periods of the year.

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app