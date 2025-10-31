A brick was thrown at the firefighting team in a vehicle, causing damage to the windscreen

A brick was thrown at the firefighting team in a vehicle as they were heading back to base in Belhar, causing damage to the windscreen in the process.

“As the vehicle was traveling along 35th Street, between bishop Lavis Drive and Robert Sobukwe, the driver saw someone standing along the road in the vicinity of Malawi Camp. The crew members were not hurt but reported the incident to Bishop Lavis South African Police Service (SAPS),” Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith explained.

“This is merely the most recent irrational assault on our Fire and Rescue Service – we are grateful that the crew wasn’t injured, yet it could have ended quite differently,” he continued.

Smith also mentioned that the fire engine will be unavailable for repairs, coinciding with one of our peak periods of the year.

Photo: Supplied