2025 Matric Exams Begin in Western Cape as Thousands of Learners Take on NSC

The 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams have officially begun, marking a milestone moment for thousands of matric learners across South Africa.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) confirmed that 77,442 candidates will write the exams in the province this year. Of these, 67,606 are full-time matric learners, while 9,836 are part-time or repeat candidates. Exams commenced on Tuesday, 21 October, with 12,736 learners scheduled to write the Computer Applications Technology Practical exam.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond highlighted the immense logistical undertaking:

“It’s a huge exercise. There are 473 examination centres in the province, with 112 exams taking place over the coming weeks and 954,000 examination scripts to manage. Every script has to be securely transported and accounted for to prevent any leakages before marking begins.”

Top matric learner of 2024, Rayyaan Ebrahim, shared words of encouragement for this year’s candidates:

“By this time of the year, most of the hard work has already been done. Go into the exams calmly and trust that your efforts will pay off. Have a clear plan for which questions to answer first, manage your time wisely, and remember that the real measure of success is your connection with Allah. Never neglect your Deen [religion].”

Matriculants also shared their thoughts ahead of the exams. Amaarah Dramat, Head Girl for 2025 at Al-Azhar High School, said:

“I’m feeling a mix of emotions, nervous about the unknown, yet excited for what’s next. I’ve worked hard, and now it’s time to trust the process, focusing on one question at a time. May Allah grant ease and calmness to all anxious hearts and help us remember everything we’ve studied.”

Abdul-Kariem Bouren added:

“I feel nervous, excited, motivated, and at times overwhelmed. Above all, I feel grateful to Allah for bringing us this far, and for the lessons we’ve learned inside and outside the classroom. There have been moments of stress, but also growth and realization.”

The 2025 NSC exams will run until 26 November, after which marking will commence. The national minister is expected to announce the national and provincial pass rates on Monday, 12 January 2026, with individual results released the following day.

Listen to the full interview with Bronagh Hammond below:

