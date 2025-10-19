2025 Cape Town Marathon Cancelled Due to Strong Winds

More than 24,000 runners from around the world were left shocked and disappointed after the 2025 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon was cancelled on Sunday morning due to strong overnight winds. Marathon organiser Clark Gardner described the decision as devastating but necessary to ensure the safety of participants.

Runners were notified in the early hours of the morning not to report to the start line, as organisers made the difficult call to call off the race.

“The winds, with gusts starting around 1 a.m., were beyond our control. We had planned for every scenario we could manage, but the wind was not one of them. Our priority is the safety of our participants, volunteers, and staff. We had no choice but to call off the race. Participants come first, safety comes first—we’ll see you in May 2026,” Gardner said.

Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport Ricardo Mackenzie expressed disappointment over the cancellation, saying the decision, made with safety authorities, prioritised the wellbeing of runners, volunteers, and spectators.

Mackenzie, who was set to run the 42-kilometre race, encouraged athletes to continue their training and join local community runs.

“As someone who was preparing to run, I understand the frustration and sadness many are feeling. But the spirit of this marathon is never just about one day. It’s about the journey, the training, the community, and the shared commitment to healthier, more active lives,” Mackenzie said.

Speaking to VOC News, Yusrie Salie, a runner from the Ommiedraai Friends Athletics Club participating for the fifth time, said he was devastated by the news.

“Everything happens for a reason; Allah knows best. I was just gutted. This has been 16 weeks of preparation and pure adrenaline. I am even more devastated for the runners preparing for their first Cape Town Marathon; this is truly heartbreaking,” he said.

VOC News

Photo: Cape Town Marathon/Facebook