Recent reports show that 19 African nations remain members of the Commonwealth of Nations, an organisation with 56 member countries, most of which were once under British rule in some way. Amid discussions about reparations for the transatlantic slave trade, some wonder if these calls signal a shift in Africa’s relationship with the Commonwealth.

Independent economist Ulrich Joubert weighed in on this issue, noting, “We must remember that the Commonwealth and the new Commonwealth only came into existence after the Second World War. By 1949, it became a very loose sort of gathering, with 56 countries, most of which were linked to the old British colonial system—but not all. For example, Rwanda and Mozambique have recently joined.”

Joubert added that Commonwealth membership can offer economic support and ideas promoting democracy. “If you look at the number of people living in Commonwealth countries, it is about 2.5 billion out of a global population of 8 billion, which is about a third of the world’s population,” he explained, emphasizing the widespread reach of the Commonwealth’s influence.

Commenting on the practical benefits of Commonwealth membership, Joubert noted, “Yes, one can say there is trade between these Commonwealth countries.” This economic interdependence, alongside shared democratic values, continues to play a role in the Commonwealth’s relevance, even as calls for reparations and restitution grow louder across the African continent.

