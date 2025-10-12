More VOCFM News

The Cape Town community grieves the loss of yet another significant leader, Sheikh Isgaak Taliep

The Cape Town community, alongside the wider South African community and VOC, grieves the loss of yet another significant leader, Sheikh Isgaak Taliep, who died on Friday night, 10 October 2025. The late Sheikh was a former Secretary General of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and Executive Member of the Al-Quds Foundation South Africa.
The Janaazah of Sheikh Isgaak Taliep will commence at 3pm today and will be leaving from 119 Broadway Circle, Westgate, to the Colorado Masjid, and the final resting place will be the Mowbray Kaberstaan.
Here are some tributes that continue to pour in.

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app