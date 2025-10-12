The Cape Town community grieves the loss of yet another significant leader, Sheikh Isgaak Taliep

The Cape Town community, alongside the wider South African community and VOC, grieves the loss of yet another significant leader, Sheikh Isgaak Taliep, who died on Friday night, 10 October 2025. The late Sheikh was a former Secretary General of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and Executive Member of the Al-Quds Foundation South Africa.

The Janaazah of Sheikh Isgaak Taliep will commence at 3pm today and will be leaving from 119 Broadway Circle, Westgate, to the Colorado Masjid, and the final resting place will be the Mowbray Kaberstaan.

Here are some tributes that continue to pour in.