Retail giants told to play fair with fresh produce while price wars continue

The Competition Commission has directed major retailers to price fresh produce per 100 grams to simplify price comparisons for consumers. This follows an inquiry exposing inefficiencies, monopolies, and barriers for small farmers in the R53 billion fresh produce market. Retailers have 12 months to comply.

Sipho Ngwema, Head of Communication, highlighted key challenges like high input costs and limited access for small-scale farmers. The report outlines 31 recommendations to boost competition and inclusivity, urging collaboration among policymakers, industry players, and civil society to transform the market.

