Zero Dropout campaign report highlights key reasons behind school dropout rates

A recent report by the Zero Dropout Campaign has identified several factors contributing to the alarming school dropout rates in South Africa.

Pregnancy, drug abuse, financial struggles, peer pressure, and academic challenges continue to be among the leading reasons for students leaving school prematurely.

The 2024 report, conducted nationwide, revealed a dropout rate of 33% among respondents—close to the 40% drop estimated in the country’s education system.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Colin Wardle, Communications Lead for the Zero Dropout Campaign, stressed the importance of understanding the root causes of school dropouts in the country:

“We had a record-breaking matric result this year, but we are also concerned about the overall learner throughput—how many students who start in grade 1 actually make it to grade 12. Last year, we saw a 1.1% drop in this trend, which is a regression.”

Wardle suggested the implementation of real-time tracking systems as a crucial step in addressing the dropout issue:

“One way we can better support learners is by giving them unique identifying numbers. This would help track attendance and behavior, allowing us to provide the necessary psycho-social support to help them overcome their challenges.”

He also noted the importance of addressing learning gaps that contribute to dropouts, particularly in literacy and numeracy:

“Accelerated learning programs can help bridge these gaps and keep learners engaged, enabling them to matriculate on time.”

VOC NEWS

Photo: Pexels