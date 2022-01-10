Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Zandile Mafe’s legal counsel pleads innocence as Parliament criticized over system failures

Local, NewsNo Comments
The Hawks says evidence against arson accused, Zandile Mafe, will be revealed in court on Tuesday.

 

The 49-year-old is expected to appear on a host of charges in connection to the devastating blaze at Parliament. The State intend to oppose bail. The City of Cape Town last week released a preliminary report by its fire services who tended to the fire, citing sprinkler and alarm system failures.

 

Pleading not guilty in court last week, Mafe’s lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, persistently denied denied the charges on behalf of his client. Golda pointed to procedural breakdowns in Mafe’s arrest, adding that if he is released, legal action will be pursued against the State.

 

Khayelitsha residents are expected outside court in support of Mafe’s release.

 

Meanwhile, Western Cape Police are appealing to the public to come forward with information after the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development building was also targeted on Friday.

 

Spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms that officials were deployed to Queen Victoria Street in Cape Town. According to reports, the wooden door leading to the stairwell was set alight. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

 


