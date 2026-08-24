Youth nasheed groups to share the stage with Motasem Al-Asali in Cape Town

By Ragheema Mclean

As international nasheed artist and Quran reciter Dr Shaykh Motasem Al-Asali prepares to perform in Cape Town, organisers say the “Echoes of Praise” tour will also shine a spotlight on the city’s emerging youth nasheed talent.

Al-Asali, who hails from Damascus, Syria, will perform at Cape Town City Hall on 20 September as part of his South Africa Tour 2026.

The event is presented by Africa Rise Entertainment, with the Voice of the Cape radio as the official media partner.

Africa Rise Brand Manager Saeed Mohamed says it was important for the line-up to include young local performers, giving them an opportunity to share the stage with an artist they have long admired.

Mohamed says the young performers embraced the opportunity, coming prepared with questions and enthusiasm during their meetings with the organisers.

He says the aim is not only to bring international artists to South Africa, but also to create platforms where local youth can develop their skills and gain valuable exposure.

Among the supporting acts is the youth nasheed group Quwwatul Islam, who say being given the opportunity to perform alongside Al-Asali was an easy decision.

“An opportunity with Mu’tasim. When we first heard that he was coming to our shores, it was completely unbelievable,” the group said.

They say being part of the event is a chance they could not turn down.

For the organisers, the inclusion of youth groups forms an important part of the showcase, allowing established international artists to inspire a new generation of local performers.

The Cape Town event will therefore offer audiences more than a performance by a globally recognised nasheed artist; it will also give the city’s young nasheed voices a platform to perform in front of a wider audience.

With Al-Asali headlining and local youth groups supporting the programme, organisers hope the evening will celebrate both the international reach and home-grown talent of nasheed.

“Echoes of Praise” takes place at Cape Town City Hall on 20 September 2026.

Photo: Sourced