Youth Capital calls for tertiary education policy reform amid university space crisis

Youth advocacy group Youth Capital is calling for urgent policy changes in South Africa’s higher education sector as thousands of 2024 matriculants with bachelor passes struggle to secure spaces at public universities.

This comes as over 300 000 matric learners achieved Bachelor passes, however due to limited space in the country’s universities, not all of them will be able to be accommodated.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show, Youth Capital’s Nape Senong criticised the sector for failing to adapt to increasing demand for tertiary education.

He also highlighted financial aid as a major barrier for many students.

“We saw a record number of university applications, yet space remains extremely limited,” Senong stated.

“At Youth Capital, we believe education plays a crucial role in determining employment opportunities later in life. There’s a direct correlation between access to higher education and future employment prospects.”

Senong also urged the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to prioritise funding for students in need, stressing that financial barriers often determine whether young people can access tertiary education.

Youth Capital is currently running a campaign focused on NSFAS and its impact on students.

“Our campaign has two elements: a survey to quantify young people’s experiences with NSFAS, and in-person engagements across the country to better understand public sentiment,” Senong explained.

