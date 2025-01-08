Yengeni faces ANC discipline

Tony Yengeni, former ANC NEC member, who previously represented Jacob Zuma before the ANC disciplinary committee, now faces disciplinary action after endorsing another party ahead of the 2024 elections. ANC spokesperson Fikile Mbalula addressed the issue on X (formally known as Twitter), stating that all members, regardless of their rank, will face disciplinary action for undisciplined behaviour. He referred to Yengeni’s remarks as “vagrant political views” supported by a few dissenters.

Political Analyst, Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, emphasized that discipline is crucial for any organisation. He said, “Without discipline, you are left with anarchy. All organizations need to instil discipline in their members because a disciplined organisation is productive. However, discipline can be subjective and, at times, used to suppress individuals.”

Breakfast also noted that the situation should be analysed within its context. “Discipline must be contextualized. If we decontextualize it, we risk losing the meaning of the disciplinary action against Tony Yengeni. When Zuma broke away, he was charged, and Yengeni represented him. Yengeni has also broken ranks in the past, particularly during the first term of Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership. The key difference now is that Mbalula is the Secretary-General, and another disciplinary hearing is also underway for a different individual.”

He added, “It seems that the chief administrator of the party has instituted these disciplinary proceedings, though I won’t name names.”

